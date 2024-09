MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in November plunged below $69 a barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since December 2, 2021, according to trading data.

As of 06:42 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures dropped to $68.93 a barrel, down 4.05%.

By 06:54 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures slowed down the decline and dropped to $68.93 a barrel, down 3.91%.

Meanwhile, WTI futures with the settlement in October lost 4.24% to $65.68 per barrel.