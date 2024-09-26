Zarubezhneft plans to triple gas output at one of its blocks in Vietnam

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Zarubezhneft expects to triple gas production at its gas block in Vietnam, the company's General Director Sergey Kudryashov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week. The company is also interested in new projects in the country.

"This is a working block that produces 1 mln cubic meters per day. We plan to triple production there," he said.

Kudryashov added that the company was also interested in other projects in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, but did not name specific projects or countries.

In June, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam, Zarubezhneft received an investment license from the Vietnamese authorities to develop Block 11.2 on the country’s continental shelf.