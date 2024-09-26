Russia's nuclear tech exports help develop other countries’ tech sovereignty — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September. 26 /TASS/. Russia is making a serious contribution to the technological sovereignty of other countries by supplying them with nuclear technologies, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said at the Russian Energy Week.

"This is not a paradox, but an absolute truth. Russia’s export of nuclear technologies is a very serious contribution to the technological sovereignty of the country importing these technologies," he said.

"We always share knowledge and approaches, and only then do we move on to the material part. When we get to the stage of building a nuclear facility, we always try to localize this work as much as possible with local companies and specialists," Likhachev added.