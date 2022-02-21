No proof to US embassy’s allegations about threats of terror attacks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The Russian side has received no evidence that the US embassy’s allegations about possible terror attacks in Moscow and St. Petersburg are true, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.

"Yesterday, the US embassy in Moscow issued a warning about possible terror attacks in Moscow, St. Petersburg, at places of public gatherings, at railway and metro stations, in shopping malls. As of yet, we have received or found no proof to it," he said.

"The embassy, however, said something unclear that they had read it in Russian newspapers, in the Russian mass media as if that was possible. I think that one should judge by oneself how serious this work is, and how appropriate it is of a government institution, I mean the embassy and structures in Washington, to indulge in such thing," he added.

On February 20, the US embassy in Russia issued a warning for US nationals about alleged threats of terror attacks in public places in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and "in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine." Commenting on the embassy’s warning posted on its Twitter account, US nationals doubted the reliability of the sources of such information.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked the US embassy if it had shared the data on alleged threats of terror attacks with their Russian colleagues.