Cyber-crimes in Russia pose threat to national security - Prosecutor General’s Office

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. A recently reported increase in the number of cyber-crimes in Russia poses a threat to the national security, a senior official with the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS.

"In the recent years, a number of crimes committed with the use of information and communication technologies assumed a scale that can be viewed as a threat to the national security," Andrei Nekrasov, a head of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Department of Organizational and Analytical Management, said.

"This threat is particularly dangerous considering a low solvency rate of such crimes, which currently stands at less than 25%," he said adding that an issue of providing security in the sphere of modern information and communication technologies had turned into an extremely important topic today.