Russia’s mortality in April down by 13% on March — deputy MP

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/.Mortality in Russia decreased by 13% in April on March, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"We see that mortality in April was down by 13% on March," she said.

According to Golikova, mortality in March was much lower than during the winter. "The most unfavorable months in terms of mortality in Russia were December 2020 and January 2021. It was linked with the second coronavirus wave, but what I want to say is the [March 2021] mortality in Russia was down by 21% on December 2020 and by 12.p percent on January 2021," she said.

Deputy head of Russia’s State Statistics Service Pavel Smelov said earlier that Russia’s mortality may go down to the 2019 level in April-May 2021.