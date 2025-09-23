{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. France and other Western states have backed a wave of recognition of Palestine at the UN General Assembly; Russia may continue adhering to New START nuclear limits for one year after the treaty lapsing in 2026; and Moscow and Washington are preparing a third round of talks to reduce bilateral tensions. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Israel under diplomatic strain as Western nations acknowledge Palestine

On September 22, France became another nation in the latest wave to join the recognition of the independent State of Palestine on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, with the announcement made by French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Ofer Bronstein, special adviser to the French leader on Middle Eastern affairs, such recognition is expected to spark a "small diplomatic tsunami," prompting more states to acknowledge Palestine. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that Western recognition of Palestine is mainly symbolic, but could paradoxically obstruct the creation of a viable Palestinian state while pushing Israel to expand settlements rather than engage in peace negotiations.

Read also
Russia committed to two-state approach on Israel, Palestine — Kremlin

According to Politico, Macron’s goal is indeed to motivate other Western states to grant recognition. The French move is based on Macron’s personal stance, head of the Section for Regional Issues and Conflicts in the Department of European Political Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Pavel Timofeev told Vedomosti.

Recognition from the UK, France, Canada, Australia, and Portugal is largely symbolic - while it may slightly boost the international standing of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), it is unlikely to produce major changes "on the ground," research fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Lyudmila Samarskaya told the newspaper.

Pavel Timofeev agreed that the step is mostly symbolic. "According to France’s concept, if moderate groups win elections in Gaza and Hamas is sidelined, this will enable Western nations to deliver financial and other backing to a 'democratic Gaza', steering it toward dialogue with Israel under a two-state framework," the expert noted.

Samarskaya added that "this new recognition wave also shows the decline of Israel’s foreign policy standing, particularly among European states. While personal sanctions carry little influence, any EU economic restrictions against Israel would be highly sensitive, since the union is one of Jerusalem’s top trading partners. Yet such measures are unlikely to be serious. The psychological effect would be far greater."

At the same time, Samarskaya stressed that the ongoing wave of recognition complicates the chances of building a viable Palestinian state, giving grounds for implementing the Knesset’s decision to annex the West Bank. Although extending Israeli sovereignty over the entire West Bank or even part of it appears too risky given the Abraham Accords with Arab states, expanding settlements in response may well be the path Israel opts for, she suggested.

 

Izvestia: Russia shows readiness to maintain New START limits for one year after expiry

Russia is willing to adhere to the key restrictions of the New START Treaty for one year after its expiry in February 2026, President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with members of the Security Council. According to the president, Moscow is prepared to take this step in order to avoid provoking a strategic arms race. At the same time, Putin acknowledged that the situation in the field of strategic stability keeps worsening. Experts believe the Russian leader’s remarks are a signal of intent to preserve New START and negotiate new agreements. However, further dialogue will depend on Washington’s willingness to consider the arsenals of NATO allies - namely, France and the United Kingdom.

"Russia is ready, after February 5, 2026, to continue for one year to uphold the central quantitative limits of the New START Treaty. Thereafter, based on an assessment of the situation, we will make a decision regarding the future maintenance of these voluntary self-restrictions," Putin declared.

Read also
Russia prepared for threats, New START treaty: Putin speaks to Security Council

In early 2021, the two sides prolonged the treaty until February 5, 2026. It was expected that during this period, Russia and the United States would develop a document or a set of documents on strategic stability to succeed New START. Until February 2022, Moscow and Washington indeed held consultations, but with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, that dialogue was suspended at Washington’s initiative.

Putin’s latest remarks represent a clear sign of readiness to resume such dialogue, research fellow at the Center for International Security of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Vasily Klimov told Izvestia. "Putin’s statement indicates readiness, taking into account the requirements set out in 2023, to preserve this vital arms control agreement and to begin negotiations on arrangements that would replace New START," the expert said.

Nevertheless, rapprochement between Russia and the United States on issues of strategic stability is still distant, Director of the Center for Military and Economic Studies at the Higher School of Economics’ Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy Prokhor Tebin said. "Tense relations between Russia and the West remain. As for the United States, there are certain hopes for improvement, but they have not yet led to a substantial change in the situation," the expert emphasized.

Unless the United States agrees to include the nuclear arsenals of the United Kingdom and France and acknowledges the link between strategic offensive and defensive weapons, speaking of convergence in the sphere of strategic stability is premature, Vasily Klimov stressed.

 

Izvestia: Moscow and Washington seek to resume talks on easing bilateral tensions

Russia and the United States are currently coordinating the time and venue for the third round of consultations aimed at removing "irritants" in bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. The ministry stressed that it expects the meeting to occur soon. Following two previous rounds of talks, Moscow and Washington managed to resolve the most pressing issues, with the resumption of direct air service now priority on the agenda. Experts told Izvestia that the pause in negotiations has lasted too long and that a new impetus is necessary to revive the Russia-US dialogue.

"The timing and location of the third round of consultations on the so-called irritants in Russian-American relations are currently being coordinated. We expect them to take place in the near future," the Russian diplomatic service told Izvestia.

"Without delving into technical details, we would like to point out that the current agenda includes genuinely important matters, the resolution of which requires time, political will, and a certain sensitivity in conducting negotiations. This is why logistical parameters inevitably take a back seat," the Foreign Ministry underlined.

The pause in negotiations has been lengthy, and the initial drive toward restoring Russia-US relations that was visible earlier this year has faded, Valdai Club expert Andrey Kortunov told Izvestia. "Although these are technical issues, they depend on the overall climate of bilateral relations and on decisions made at the highest level," the expert noted.

Despite the difficulties of the Ukrainian settlement process, Moscow and Washington have already signaled interest in cooperation in several areas. Direct flights between Russia and the United States could be restored by the end of 2025, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation, suggested in mid-June.

A second promising area is space cooperation. Joint manned flights to the Moon with the United States are feasible, Deputy Director General for manned space programs at Roscosmos Sergey Krikalev told Izvestia.

Opportunities also remain open in the economic sphere. Putin previously declared Russia’s readiness to cooperate with the United States in the extraction of rare-earth metals. In March, Dmitriev told Izvestia that Moscow and Washington were holding discussions on joint projects in this sector.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Arab 'NATO' falters at start amid sharp splits, reliance on Israeli security ties

The concept of an "Arab NATO," proposed by Egypt in response to Israeli strikes on Qatar earlier this month, has collapsed at the stage of initial discussions. Experts doubt that Gulf states will abandon the Abraham Accords, noting that Israel’s supply of advanced surveillance technologies has made regional security structures heavily reliant on Israeli intelligence, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Sources from the Emirati newspaper The National reported that the recent summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Qatar was expected to focus on the idea of an "Arab NATO." According to their information, the proposal was submitted by Egypt in response to the Israeli strikes on Qatar on September 9. Under this project, a military bloc based on the LAS could have been formed, with forces able to operate on land, in the air, and at sea, in order to counter existential threats.

Middle Eastern and North African states were unable to reach consensus on the idea of an "Arab NATO," sources told the Qatari portal The Middle East Eye (MEE). According to them, the process stalled due to several factors, including disputes among Arab actors over who could take command of the bloc’s forces. Egypt, as one of the key architects of the idea, maintained that it should oversee the military mechanism, while Saudi Arabia sought the same role, MEE’s sources said. Another version, previously circulated, claimed that the creation of the bloc was blocked by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who preferred an "Arab NATO" under Gulf leadership.

As a result, Arab states opted for the idea of diplomatic pressure on the administration of US President Donald Trump, which they believe wields the greatest influence over the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Contacts at Le Figaro within French intelligence working with the Persian Gulf expressed skepticism about the ability of Gulf players to fully give up the Abraham Accords. According to a Le Figaro source, the transfer of advanced Israeli spyware to Arab countries had been a central element of Israeli diplomacy for over a decade. The source warned that Israeli intelligence services had invested so deeply in the security framework of the Gulf that regional players are now completely dependent on them.

 

Vedomosti: Gold hits record peak of over $3,750 as Fed relaxes policy and dollar weakens

The price of gold futures on the New York Comex exchange on September 22 climbed past $3,750 per ounce for the first time in history, rising 1.23% in Monday morning trading to $3,751.5. Previously, the precious metal had set a record on September 17, when it rose above $3,744 following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time this year by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4-4.25% annually. Analysts interviewed by Vedomosti agree that gold’s rally is driven by Fed easing, declining faith in the dollar, central banks’ reserve diversification, and geopolitical risks.

The upward movement in gold prices has persisted for three years and is being supported by three key factors, Alexander Golovtsov, head of the analytical department at PSB Asset Management explained. First, the global cycle of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve has ended, giving way to monetary easing: interest rates in advanced economies and in China are approaching zero, heightening inflation risks and increasing the appeal of gold as a store of value. Second, the situation with Russian currency reserves has pushed many central banks to boost their gold holdings while cutting their exposure to the dollar and the euro. Third, concerns over fiscal stability in the US and other advanced economies have undermined confidence in paper currencies overall and strengthened the desire of investors to diversify into tangible assets, the expert concluded.

Gold prices are rising primarily due to expectations of further Fed rate cuts, as the US economy shows signs of cooling, senior analyst at Sinara Investment Bank Sergey Krivokhizhin told the newspaper. This is happening against the backdrop of a weakening US dollar, which typically supports commodity markets and gold.

Analysts at Finam also identified geopolitics as one of the factors bolstering gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. The conflict in the Middle East is far from resolved, while tensions surrounding Venezuela are also escalating, Finam analyst Nikolay Dudchenko noted.

The current price reflects waning trust in the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, director of the wealth management department at AF Capital Ruslan Klyshko said. Accordingly, the forecasts of major banks anticipate a price range of $3,800-4,000 per ounce by the end of the year, with the possibility of surpassing these levels under favorable conditions, the expert believes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: UN sanctions trigger Iran tensions as US destroyer joins Baltic NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 22nd
Read more
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
FACTBOX: Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell
Read more
Russia views open ministerial debates within UN on October 24 — diplomat
"The focus will be maid on the need to overcome the crisis of confidence in the United Nations," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov noted
Read more
Situation in strategic stability sphere continues to deteriorate — Putin
The Russian president explained this trend is influenced by a whole host of negative factors, "provoking the exacerbation of existing and emerging strategic risks"
Read more
Russia-US system of agreements on nuclear arms control almost dismantled — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that this framework worked both toward stabilizing the situation between the countries holding the two largest nuclear arsenals and toward strengthening global security worldwide
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russian army eliminates several Ukrainian formations during entry into Muravka — soldier
According to Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, fire was directed at the enemy using both small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Top French diplomat says new EU sanctions package against Russia coordinated with US
According to Jean-Noel Barrot, the new package will be adopted in the near future
Read more
Zelensky’s Ukraine fails to reach peace agreements, opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that the current so-called Ukrainian elite "has sold its people to the collective West as cannon fodder and has no intention of changing course"
Read more
Putin to make important statements at today’s Security Council meeting — Kremlin
The Russian president holds operational meetings with permanent members of the Security Council on average once a week
Read more
Trump aware of Putin's proposal on START, to make comment — White House
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US leader thinks "the proposal sounds pretty good"
Read more
'No Palestinian state west of Jordan,' Netanyahu says
"The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," the Israeli premier said
Read more
Russia prepared for threats, New START treaty: Putin speaks to Security Council
According to the president, Russia is prepared to respond to any strategic threats "not with words but with military and technological measures"
Read more
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Read more
Grossi holds intensive consultations on Iran's nuclear program with Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that any progress in resolving the crisis is only possible if all parties take a responsible approach
Read more
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Hungary tries to persuade EU not to impose measures against Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
These plans are unrelated to the EU's new 19th package of anti-Russian restrictions
Read more
Netanyahu announces Israel's intention to 'destroy Iranian axis' in coming year
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is determined to achieve victories on all fronts and continues to hope for peace in the region
Read more
Air defenses down 81 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — Russia’s top brass
In particular, drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk Regions
Read more
West seeking to gain superiority in strategic sphere — Putin
The Russian president stressed that Moscow had "consistently and in detail" addressed these issues and criticized this position
Read more
Putin shares positive assessment of recent Russian election — Kremlin
Efforts to achieve success in the special military operation and improve the country’s demographic situation were also discussed
Read more
Chanel files three trademark applications in Russia
According to Rospatent data, the applications were filed in September 2025 from Switzerland
Read more
Russian defense minister holds talks with commander-in-chief of Nicaragua’s army
The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries and pressing issues relating to regional security
Read more
Press review: UN sanctions trigger Iran tensions as US destroyer joins Baltic NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 22nd
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Prime minister says no armed drones found in Poland
Donald Tusk stressed that not every drone found in the country in recent days was related to the incident involving the violation of Polish airspace
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets
Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program in 2019, when it opted to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Read more
NATO, EU need to 'look in mirror' to find aggressor — Russia’s MFA following Crimea attack
NATO and the EU "are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Ukrainian strikes leave over 20 Russians killed in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 Russian civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead
Read more
French striker Ousmane Dembele wins prestigious football award Ballon d’Or
Playing for PSG last season, Ousmane Dembele, 28, led his club to win the French championship, the French Cup and the UEFA Champions League
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat talks unlawful sanctions on Iran with UK, French, German envoys
The Russian side argued that Great Britain, Germany and France just don’t have any legal or procedural grounds to do so
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Read more
Russia proposes discussing UN Security Council reform at intergovernmental talks — envoy
Kirill Logvinov spoke against using the 80th anniversary of the United Nations as a pretext for hastening up the reform
Read more
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Read more
Israel to skip UNSC session on Gaza due to Rosh Hashanah
"A one-sided discussion held on a Jewish holiday is yet more proof of the UN’s hypocrisy," Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said
Read more
Belgium recognizes State of Palestine — Belgian PM De Wever
"The effective conduct of diplomatic relations with the new state of Palestine will be carried out once the objectives of the New York Declaration have been achieved," Bart De Wever stated
Read more
Rosoboronexport delivers 1,300 T-90 tanks under export contracts over 25 years
The exhibition showcases more than 70 photographs, rare museum artifacts related to tank manufacturing
Read more
Over 200 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports amid drone attack
Earlier, 36 enemy drones were shot down in the skies over the Moscow region
Read more
Kiev imposes sanctions against Gutsul, de Gaulle’s grandson
Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities, in total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies
Read more
Most Americans would support normalization of ties with Russia, expert says
Cynthia Ann McKinney arrived in the DPR for a three-day press tour alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries
Read more
Sixty policemen injured in clashes with pro-Palestinian supporters in Milan
The demonstration itself was marred by vandalism
Read more
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Read more
US President Trump outlaws Antifa movement as terrorist organization — White House
Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, the White House statement said
Read more
Qatar hosts Hamas officials at Washington’s request — US envoy
Tom Barrack said he believed US President Donald Trump has a plan on Gaza, wanting to put an end to the strife befalling the embattled region
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
First cargo ship departs from China to Europe via Northern Sea Route
According to the statement, this route "will provide strong support to Chinese enterprises in overcoming the uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics channels"
Read more
Putin orders close monitoring of US missile defense buildup
"Particular attention must be paid to plans to build up the strategic components of the US missile defense system, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space," the president said
Read more
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev points to Ukraine’s diplomatic solution at meeting with Zelensky
Both parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kazakh presidential press office said
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Israeli strikes leave at least 37 dead in Gaza Strip
According to the TV channel, Israeli artillery shelled the eastern and southern districts of Gaza City
Read more
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 13 times over past day
15 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine in the direction of Gorlovka and Donetsk in the DPR
Read more
Putin acknowledges Turkmen president's contribution to developing bilateral relations
The Russian president congratulated his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
Israel not to let Global Sumud Flotilla sail into Gaza, proposes docking in Ashkelon
According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Israeli authorities believe that "this flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas"
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Russia to display T-90MS tank, latest versions of small arms at exhibition in Serbia.
For the Air Force segment, Rosoboronexport will present the modernized Yak-130M combat trainer, the fifth-generation Checkmate light tactical aircraft, and a broad array of contemporary air-to-air weaponry
Read more
It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general
According to Igor Krasnov, the state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court
Read more
Russia to deepen cooperation with Belarus, China in microelectronics — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Russia is open to expanding international cooperation in many technological areas
Read more
Moldova denies accreditation to US observers for parliamentary elections
Both experts previously participated as observers in the 2024 Russian presidential elections, as well as in other countries
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson slams Kiev regime’s sanctions against him
Pierre de Gaulle said that he would like a copy of this decree to put in my cabinet of curiosities
Read more
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister, OPEC Secretary General to attend Russian Energy Week
"This year, participants will discuss key issues in the industry's development, new challenges, obstacles, and successes of joint efforts," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said
Read more
Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
Read more
Russia ready to resolve Ukrainian conflict according to UN Charter — MFA
At the same time, Kirill Logvinov noted that Western countries "will do everything possible to impede any efforts by the majority of world nations to support this process"
Read more
Iran, Russia to sign agreement on construction of new nuclear power units — AEOI head
The intergovernmental agreement between the two countries stipulated that Russia would build eight nuclear power units, four of which would be in Bushehr
Read more
US intends to impose comprehensive sanctions against International Criminal Court — media
According to the report, the move has been under discussion within the US government, though the exact date of the announcement remains unclear
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kalinovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup East destroyed up to 295 troops
Read more
Kiev lost almost 4,500 servicemen in week of fighting near LPR — military expert
"The greatest damage to enemy manpower was inflicted in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
New US permanent envoy in UN calls on Russia, Ukraine to engage in direct talks
Mike Waltz noted that the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Palestinian statehood legitimate right, not reward — Guterres
The UN chief Antonio Guterres called the current situation "intolerable" and "deteriorating by the hour"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea
Several facilities on the grounds of Foros Wellness & Park and a school building in the Crimean resort town of Foros were damaged in the enemy drone attack, the head of the Russian republic, Sergey Aksyonov, noted
Read more
Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin
The head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
Read more
Lavrov's packed agenda at UNGA could include talks with America's Rubio — diplomat
The UN High-Level Week will run from September 23 through 29
Read more
Attempts to disrupt Intervision were made, but failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister that Russia welcomes interest in the Intervision contest from Western journalists and observers
Read more
Iran to take 'measures' if no deal reached with West in coming days — foreign minister
"If there is a solution to the crisis surrounding the nuclear program, it can only be diplomatic," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Strategic arms treaty should include space restrictions to avoid ‘star wars’, says expert
Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the alarm should already be raised on this issue
Read more
Russian army drafted 160,000 men last spring
All conscripts received food rations during their journey; for journeys exceeding three days, they were provided three meals daily in dining cars - a long-standing and effective practice within the military
Read more
Afghan teen stows away in plane wheel well from Kabul, reaches New Delhi safely
At Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was found wandering on the tarmac and handed over to security
Read more
Russian coal exports will primarily target Asian market in coming years — expert
Danil Tokmin said the main destinations for boosting coal exports in the coming years will be China, India, and Turkey
Read more
Putin signs decree easing gas payment rules for foreign buyers amid sanctions
The previous authorization was set to expire on October 1, 2025
Read more
Conscripts will serve only in Russia — General Staff
Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, clarified that at least one-third of the conscripts will be allocated to training units and military bases
Read more
Hungary opposes any EU restrictions on Russian oil — Szijjarto
"It is absolutely clear that without Russian oil, safe supply of Hungary is impossible," the Hungarian foreign minister stressed
Read more
New START was suspended due to Biden administration's hostile actions — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that, despite this suspension, both nations reaffirmed their intention to voluntarily adhere to the treaty’s core quantitative limits until its designated end date
Read more
High-level week of 80th anniversary UN General Assembly to start in New York
Within a week, international leaders are set to discuss key global challenges
Read more
Statements by some NATO countries lead to further escalation with Russia — Szijjarto
"If there's a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, that equals the very severe risk of the launch of World War III," the Hungarian top diplomat noted
Read more
E3 must choose between cooperation, confrontation with Tehran — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi said that he would meet most of the foreign ministers of European countries during his trip to New York
Read more
EU cybersecurity agency confirms disruption at airports caused by ransomware
Airports were attacked by "a malicious software that locks up data until the victim pays to have access restored," the cybersecurity agency ENISA reported
Read more
UN chief scheduled to meet with Lavrov on September 25
Spokesman for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric specified that Antonio Guterres intended to discuss issues "of mutual concern" with the Russian foreign minister
Read more
Russia committed to two-state approach on Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow considers it "the only possible way to find a solution" to the conflict, "which is now experiencing, perhaps, the most acute and most tragic phase in its entire history"
Read more
Rosatom developing integrated artificial intelligence infrastructure
AI enables efficient processing of large data sets, improvement of design, engineering, and construction processes, and optimization of complex technological facilities, Rosatom’s Director of Information and Digital Technologies Evgeny Abakumov added
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Georgia's PM vows to block foreign attempts to uproot country a la Ukraine
According to Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze, the rallies in Georgia are financed by foreign security services, as was the case with the Maidan
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Gold price exceeds $3,775 per Troy ounce on Comex setting a new record
Earlier in the morning, the price of gold futures on the Comex exchange set a record high, rising above $3,750 per troy ounce
Read more
UNSC veto power must be preserved, Russian diplomat says
"The veto is not a privilege or a means for pressure, but a key component in crafting balanced and appropriate decisions within the Security Council," Kirill Logvinov said
Read more
Russian force attack Ukrainian military with drone-mounted grenade launchers
Given the current frontline conditions, the Gortenzia has been upgraded with fiber optic connectivity
Read more
Tara Reade, former Biden aide, receives Russian citizenship
The corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been published
Read more
Gaza belongs to Palestine, Israel must stop attacks — Chinese diplomat
Guo Jiakun clarified that achieving an early end to the conflict and establishing lasting peace "is in line with the common aspirations of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as the peoples of the Middle East"
Read more