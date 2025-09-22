Russia committed to two-state approach on Israel, Palestine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia believes that the Middle East conflict can only be resolved through a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked by TASS to comment on the fact that a number of Western countries have recognized Palestine.

"We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach," he said.

Moscow considers it "the only possible way to find a solution" to the conflict, "which is now experiencing, perhaps, the most acute and most tragic phase in its entire history," Peskov added.

Israel has been conducting a military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 65,200 people and the injury of over 166,000 civilians.

On September 21, the heads of government of Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood. The Portuguese Foreign Minister later did the same.