MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia intends to draw UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany's attention to the issue of properly documenting information on the killings of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The diplomat highlighted that the 35th session of the Intergovernmental Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) opens on November 19. The session is expected to review UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany's biennial report on the safety of journalists covering the 2024-2025 period. Zakharova stressed that the report does not include information on Russian journalists killed in terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime.

"Russia is not currently a member of the IPDC Intergovernmental Council. Nevertheless, at the upcoming session, we intend to raise with the Director-General the need to ensure that official information provided by member states on the killings of journalists is properly documented, without distinction," she said.

"We will insist that the organization’s new leadership correct the mistakes made by its predecessors and include all Russian media workers, without exception, in UNESCO statistics. We will call for the organization to condemn the crimes committed against them, as stipulated, in particular, in the 1997 General Conference and 2023 Executive Board decisions. We will seek a review of the so-called methodology for documenting killings of media workers, which member states have not approved, and demand that international officials be held properly accountable," the diplomat continued.

Zakharova added that Russia also plans to draw the attention of the UNESCO Secretariat and IPDC member states to the numerous appeals sent to the Director-General by media outlets and professional associations, calling for justice for their colleagues who were killed.

"We believe that such a situation is unacceptable, both procedurally and legally, and highly questionable from a moral standpoint, especially in an organization within the UN system with a universal mandate that covers cultural and humanitarian issues and the development of relevant ethical standards. We will continue to fight for our legitimate demands even after the session ends. We are driven not only by our professional duty but also by our profound respect for the journalists who lost their lives and our sacred duty to keep their memory alive," Zakharova stressed.