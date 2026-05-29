Trade liberalization talks between EAEU, India have intensified — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the intensification of negotiations on trade liberalization between the EAEU and India.

"Last year trade agreements were concluded with Mongolia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as with Indonesia, intensifying negotiations on trade liberalization with India," he said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Putin emphasized his support for draft decisions to initiate work on trade liberalization agreements with new promising partners. "We must and will carefully analyze all aspects of this forward movement," he concluded.