EAEU open to cooperation with constructively minded partners — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is open to mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with constructively minded countries and associations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The EAEU remains consistently open to mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with constructively minded countries and associations. And the circle of preferential partners for the five countries is steadily expanding year after year," he said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The EAEU and its integration activities are attracting considerable attention abroad, Putin noted. "Many foreign countries and major regional organizations, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, are expressing interest in developing ties with the five countries," he added.