Russian envoy forecasts worsening crisis development across EU countries, UK

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev forecast a worsening crisis trajectory for European Union countries and the United Kingdom.

"Sequence of the 7 waves of the EU/UK crisis tsunami," he wrote on his X social media page.

Dmitriev believes that the countries may face disruptions in jet fuel, oil, gas, and fertilizers as early as May. The risks may extend to the food sector and industry in the summer months.

He also suggested the crisis could affect the broader economy in the second half of the year and subsequently develop into social and political tensions.

Dmitriev added that a possible "awakening and reset," according to his assessment, might occur no earlier than 2027.