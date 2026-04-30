MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has no data that Iran allegedly seeks to obtain nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the "Knowledge. First" educational marathon.

"The United States says that Iran seeks to obtain nuclear weapons. We have no such data. Iran denies this," the top security official said.

For some reason, Israel that has not joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is allowed to have them and Iran is not, Medvedev went on to say.

"Whoever may be in power, this situation will always seem to be unfair. This has very conflicting potential," he said.