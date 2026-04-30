Russia-Kazakhstan relations deepening across all spheres — Lavrov

ASTANA, April 30. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan keep growing broader and deeper each year, with interstate dialogue covering every sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev.

"Our relations have progressed further and deeper, with many positive changes having occurred and positive initiatives announced by decision of our leaders. Today, every sector is covered by intergovernmental dialogue," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov highlighted that relations between Moscow and Astana show "high intensity, a multifaceted and comprehensive nature, and, most importantly, help maintain stability across the common Eurasian space." "We are key trade and investment partners, with positive momentum in this area. The lion's share of transactions is in national currencies, without intermediaries," the top diplomat said.

The foreign minister also noted that Russia and Kazakhstan enjoy a privileged partnership in transport, humanitarian work, and education. "We are committed to continued constructive engagement on the international stage, especially within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," Lavrov added.