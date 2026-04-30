Russia’s FPV interceptor operators ram Ukrainian drones in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. FPV interceptor operators of Russia’s Battlegroup West have shot down and destroyed several Ukrainian drones in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"FPV interceptor operators from the Battlegroup West 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Guards Tank Army intercepted and neutralized Leleka-100 and Puma fixed-wing reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as several hexacopter and quadcopter attack drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, ramming them and eliminating them in mid-air," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, an FPV drone crew from the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles in the Kharkov Region, disrupting logistics for the delivery of supplies, ammunition, and food to enemy forward positions.