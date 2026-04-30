BELGOROD, April 30. /TASS/. Fighters of the 11th Army Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup North have eliminated more than 110 heavy Baba-Yaga unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region in April, chief of an unmanned systems planning and countermeasures squad of the 11th Corps, call sign "Karta," told TASS.

"During combat duty missions, air defense crews, aerial observation posts, and riflemen of the Battlegroup North 11th Army Corps’ covering parties took out more than 110 R-18 Baba-Yaga UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region in April. The enemy heavy UAVs were destroyed over the line of contact and as they neared the state border. <…> Despite Ukrainian troops’ attempts to operate at night, the Russian Armed Forces are successfully detecting the UAVs using reconnaissance copters equipped with thermal imaging cameras, together with radar station operators and aerial surveillance stations," he said.

Karta noted that Russian troops are engaging Ukrainian heavy UAVs with small arms, and are also destroying them by ramming and remotely detonating them using FPV drones with high-explosive fragmentation warheads.