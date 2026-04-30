DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, has expressed little surprise at the enemy’s deployment of AI-controlled drones dubbed "Martian" to target civilians and other strategic sites.

Given Kiev’s relentless record of atrocities in Donbass since 2014, Pushilin remarked, "Is this surprising? No, it’s not. Ukraine has stopped at nothing since 2014. The global Western community has failed to condemn Ukraine’s war crimes; in fact, some Western nations even support them." Interviewed by TASS, he further noted that Russia is actively developing measures to counter these emerging threats, including new types of drones and weaponry acquired by the Ukrainian armed forces.

On April 8, Ivan Prikhodko, the mayor of Gorlovka, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had begun using "Martian" drones to carry out strikes on the city. According to developers of the "Ten" drone detectors, the "Martian" drone is not a Ukrainian-designed product. Instead, its production is likely based in the United States or an EU country.