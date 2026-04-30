Ukraine’s military changes tactic, increasingly uses drones to lay mines — army engineer

MARIUPOL, April 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has changed its tactic of laying mines and increasingly uses drones for this purpose, the combat engineer and assault force fighter with the call sign Bledny from Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS.

"Now the enemy largely lays mines from drones. These are basically PTM [anti-tank] mines that look like metal profiles. They react to metal and the act of being flipped over. That is why, it is better not to touch them. While they may not react to metal due to low battery charge, they will surely respond to the act of turning over a mine or a mine movement," the combat engineer said.

Such mines trigger a powerful explosion as they contain up to 5 kg of explosives. They blow up not only manpower but also armor. Over one day, Russian combat engineers can remove up to 50 such mines, he explained.

Russian combat engineers also neutralize so-called "waiting drones" that the enemy plants along roads. They are destroyed on the spot by a grappling hook or an add-on charge, he said.