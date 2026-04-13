Kiev, with NATO support, is attempting to damage the Russian merchant fleet — Patrushev

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Ukraine, with the coordination and support of NATO, is attempting to deliberately damage Russian non-military maritime infrastructure and the merchant fleet, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Risks of illegal actions and terrorist attacks against vessels sailing from or towards Russian ports are increasing. Ukrainian special services, with the coordination and intelligence support of NATO countries, are deliberately damaging non-military maritime infrastructure and the merchant fleet of our country," he stated.

Patrushev noted that Kiev cynically regarded the deaths of three crew members as "their victory," which was "a tragedy for their relatives, loved ones, friends, and all normal people." "At the same time, we are witnessing the hypocritical policy of a number of states and international organizations refraining from assessing the attacks on Russian vessels," the Chairman of the Maritime Board concluded.