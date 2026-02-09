Germany shows no interest in equal dialogue with Russia — Russian envoy to Berlin

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. The government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has so far shown no interest in restoring dialogue with Russia, neither publicly nor through diplomatic channels, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev stated in an interview with TASS.

"We have not refused contacts with Berlin, have not burned bridges, and have not curtailed cooperation," he noted. "We have repeatedly stated that the Russian side is open to dialogue, which should be built on an equal basis, taking into account our fundamental interests." "The new German government has so far shown no interest in reviving such dialogue, neither publicly nor through diplomatic channels," the diplomat emphasized.

"Moreover, individual German politicians repeatedly attribute some absurd intentions to Russia, such as plans to attack one or several NATO countries," he recalled. According to Nechayev, "this is done in a categorical manner." "Our arguments are not taken into account. Obvious facts are ignored," he stated. "It is difficult to build a constructive dialogue under such conditions. But, I repeat, we are not walking away from it," the ambassador declared.