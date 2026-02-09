Situation in Middle East unlikely to ease soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Middle East is a place where the interests of many countries collide, so the situation in the region is unlikely to improve soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Middle East is the heart of many global processes. Even many of the processes that originate on other continents spill over to the Middle East as the interests of countries collide. Unfortunately, I don’t think that the region will calm down soon at the current stage, despite the great number of initiatives that we all know about," the top diplomat pointed out at the 15th Middle East Conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Lavrov noted that numerous initiatives emerged right after the Arab Spring, when "the West decided in 2011 to tear to pieces the regimes it did not like." "Since then, we surely haven’t seen any trends that would reassure political scientists and those who genuinely seek to contribute to peace efforts," the Russian foreign minister added.