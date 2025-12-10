Interest in Minsk Security Conference growing in the West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The interest in Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is growing not only in Asian countries but also in the West, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"I have already mentioned interaction with our Belarusian friends. They hold a [Minsk] Conference on Eurasian Security every autumn. I’ve participated in all three, the fourth one is to be held next year. More and more interest is displayed by Asian countries as well as the countries in the western part of the Eurasian continent," the foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, in particular, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto regularly participates in the Conference, as do representatives from Serbia and Slovakia. "I believe that the number of participants will grow, and the representativeness of this audience will enrich," Lavrov added.