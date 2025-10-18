Russia’s Battlegroup North eliminates up to 230 Ukrainian troops, two ammo depots

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North eliminated about 230 enemy troops and two ammunition depots in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Andrey Shershnev said.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 230 troops, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and 13 motor vehicles. In addition, two enemy electronic warfare systems and two ammunition depots were destroyed," he pointed out.

Units of Battlegroup North improved their tactical position, hitting the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Pavlovka, Varachino and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. Besides, they also struck the forces of a mechanized brigade and a marine brigade near Volchansk and Grafskoye in the Kharkov area.