Corridor between Ukraine, Russia in Vasilyevka to stay closed — governor

MELITOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. The only corridor between Russia and Ukraine that existed in the town of Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye Region, previously closed by a governor's decision, will not re-open, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS in an interview.

"We don't have such plans now, because that corridor did more harm than good for us. We had no other choice at that time because people were all out of sorts, so many people had to return [to the Zaporozhye Region] then. And we provided this opportunity to the people. Although it was a problem for us. Terrorists arrived, saboteurs arrived, explosive devices were brought in, cars were taken out of the Zaporozhye Region. We deliberately did this, understanding the situation to give people the opportunity to return," he said.

The governor noted that the corridor also provided an opportunity to leave the region if people sympathized with Ukraine.