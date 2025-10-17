EU attempts to restore UN sanctions on Iran have failed — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. European countries participating in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were unable to restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran despite their best efforts, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement in relation to the expiration of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

"We note that the aggressive attempts undertaken by the European countries participating in the JCPOA to lead the matter towards the restoration of the UN Security Council sanctions resolutions against Iran, which were lifted as part of the implementation of Resolution 2231, have failed," the statement reads.

"Despite their persistent but unfounded claims to the contrary, the process to restart the previous sanctions restrictions on Iran was not launched due to the gravity of the fundamental breach of Resolution 2231 committed by the UK, Germany, and France, as well as due to the fact that they completely failed to observe the established procedures developed specifically to prevent manipulations," according to the statement.

The Europeans decided to "unceremoniously override" everything preventing them from advancing their confrontational line, the ministry noted. "However, under international law, a party that systematically violates an agreement itself, cannot take advantage of the mechanisms and advantages it provides. The unsound steps of the Europeans in the legal and procedural sense, opportunistically supported by the United States, which long ago announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA, and, unfortunately, by the UN Secretariat, by definition cannot impose any legal obligations on bona fide participants of the international community," the ministry added.

All the goals, for which the UN Security Council sanctions resolutions against Iran were once adopted, have long been achieved, the statement said. "This was recorded by the IAEA in December 2015. Without this, full implementation of the JCPOA could not have begun," the ministry said.