OPCW's new 'blame office' undermines organization’s credibility — Russian envoy

THE HAGUE, October 16. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), by creating a body to investigate incidents involving the use of such weapons and identify those "responsible," is overstepping its mandate, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, told TASS.

"The introduction of an attribution mechanism contradicts the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and encroaches on the exclusive rights of the UN Security Council. This not only breeds distrust in this organization but also impacts the quality and effectiveness of its work," he said.

Tarabrin recalled that the decision on attribution was "pushed through by a vote," leading to the creation of the Investigation and Identification Team, whose activities, he emphasized, "have nothing to do" with a professional investigation into the use of chemical weapons.