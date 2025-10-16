BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. The Serbian leadership will be able to resist external pressure and not join the regime of anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Vecernje Novosti.

"I am convinced it can. This is the principled position of the Serbian leadership, based on the national interests of your country, on unflappable broad and comprehensive cooperation," the Russian ambassador said in reply to the journalist’s question regarding Belgrade’s ability to withstand pressure and refrain from imposing sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, stated that Belgrade would not be let into the EU unless it imposed sanctions against Russia.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and Montenegro have the official status of candidates for EU membership. Brussels is putting pressure on Serbia to force it to agree to grant this status to the unrecognized Kosovo, which is paramount to the official recognition of the province’s independence. The provision on the "lack of an alternative" to the future of the Balkans within the European Union was contained in the final declaration of the EU summit in Thessaloniki, Greece, held in 2003.