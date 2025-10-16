US restrictions on NIS caused by Serbia’s refusal to impose anti-Russian sanctions

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. The US restrictions against NIS (Naftna Industrija Srbije) were imposed in response to Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Večernje Novosti.

"When it comes to US sanctions against NIS, things should be called by their proper name – this is also a blow to Serbia, most likely because it has not imposed sanctions against Russia and because our countries continue to cooperate," he said.

In early January 2025, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, as well as on Serbia’s NIS. Since then, NIS had repeatedly received US exemptions delaying the sanctions. The restrictions came into effect on the morning of October 9. Following this, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that he does not blame Russia for the sanctions against NIS and called on Moscow to find a joint solution to the issue. After a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on October 15, the Serbian president noted that due to US measures, NIS effectively fell under EU restrictions as well.

NIS’ primary production facilities are located in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. Its majority shareholders are Gazprom Neft (44.85% of shares), Serbia (29.87%), and the St. Petersburg-based company JSC Intelligence, controlled by Gazprom Capital (11.3%).