Russia supports Lebanon’s sovereignty amid US pressure — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia continues to support Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against the backdrop of US pressure on the republic, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

Earlier, US special envoy for the Middle East Thomas Barrack visited Lebanon to discuss with the country’s government a roadmap for a diplomatic resolution to the Lebanese-Israeli crisis, key to which is the disarmament of Shia movement Hezbollah. The National newspaper wrote, citing sources, that the United States has been exerting pressure on Beirut, demanding to begin disarmament as quickly as possible.

"Our stance on the subject remains unchanged. We support Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zakharova said.

"As far as the Americans’ plans are concerned, I think you should ask them," she added, when asked to comment on US proposals.