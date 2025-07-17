MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Western countries want to militarize Moldova so that they can use it as a "second Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The ground is being laid for the militarization of this country, for the benefit of NATO," she said. "What is all this being done for? The answer is obvious – the republic is being prepped to become a 'second Ukraine.'"

In addition, according to Zakharova, the republic's active rapprochement with the NATO member countries continues, and joint exercises with the alliance's military personnel are also being conducted. As the diplomat noted, 30 joint exercises between Moldova and NATO were conducted in 2024.