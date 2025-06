NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s blowing-up of railways in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions is undoubtedly a terrorist attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The recent blowing-up of railways in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions is undoubtedly a terrorist attack," he pointed out at a government meeting.

The president called these crimes targeted attacks on civilians. "These actions are considered terrorist according to all international norms," Putin noted.