Moscow works on multiethnic Russian World consolidation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are working on consolidating the multi-confessional and multiethnic Russian world, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"Ensuring the rights of Russian citizens abroad and countering any forms of discrimination against them are under constant oversight. We continue to work on consolidating the multi-confessional multinational Russian World, defending the positions of the Russian language, the cultural and historical heritage of this country," the foreign minister said.

He noted that special attention is being paid to implementing the decree of the Russian President Vladimir Putin on providing humanitarian support to individuals who share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

"We are receiving invaluable support from representatives of traditional Russian confessions and regional authorities," Lavrov added.