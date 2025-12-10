Russia to demand that UN stop playing one-sided Ukrainian game — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia intends to demand that the United Nations Organization stop playing a one-sided Ukrainian game, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during hearings in the Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament).

"We will, of course, demand that the UN stop playing into one Ukrainian gate and stop Ukranizing, in particular, the activity of the Secretariat where the leading positions have been simply privatized by the West and their entire policy is largely dictated by NATO and European Union members. This refers to all the key posts," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

"Political issues, the issues of peacekeeping, humanitarian issues across the world, the issues of security provision in the UN system, that is, all the mechanisms and means that really influence the Secretariat’s activity, a lion’s share of the entire budget. All these issues are in the hands of Western colleagues and they increasingly exploit all this shamelessly. We are already beginning to talk about that openly as it is necessary to think about the future of the UN after all, so that <…> it does not repeat the fate of the OSCE," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.