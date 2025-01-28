Russian Embassy in DR Congo operating normally

PRETORIA, January 28. /TASS/. There are no protesters in front of the Russian Embassy in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the diplomatic mission operating as per usual, public relations officer Alina Mirzakhanova told TASS in light of the protests ongoing in the city.

"There are no protests in front of the Russian Embassy," she said. "The Russian mission is operating normally." Earlier, the Russian Embassy in the DRC warned of the rallies in support of the Congolese army being planned in the city, urging Russian citizens in Kinshasa to exercise caution when moving through the capital.

On Tuesday, large-scale protests were held near the embassies of a number of countries, including Belgium, Kenya, the Netherlands, Rwanda, the United States, Uganda, and France. The rallies were organized in protest of the alleged apathy shown by these nations toward rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) entering the city of Goma with the assistance of the Rwandese army. Protesters were burning tires in front of the embassies. There were also reports that the US and French embassies had caught fire. There has been no information about possible injuries or casualties.

The police used riot control weapons to disperse the protesters. The DRC authorities have announced that the unrest in front of the embassies was suppressed, and additional security units were deployed to guard them.