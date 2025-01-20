Negative dynamics observed for 37% sustainable development goals — envoy

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Negative dynamics is recorded for 37% of sustainable development goals (SDG) and it would be useful to discuss the goals on the floor of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and put forward new initiatives by 2030, special envoy of the Russian President for relations with international organizations Boris Titov said after the meeting with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev.

"Dynamics is not zero but negative for 37% of all the sustainable development goals. It will be time to conclude as early as in 2030 then. I met many representatives of countries of the so-called 'Global South' and the position appears generally similar. The approach to SDG implementation should be changed," Titov stressed. "We suggest considering sustainable development goals in the community of countries that have better understanding of each other, which are united in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and bringing forward the initiative for rest of the world by 2030 then," Titov said.

The sustainable development council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization should be an expert entity that will form a consensus platform on sustainable development issues and present it for approval by collective authorities of the organization, he added.