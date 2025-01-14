Crimea has been visited by over 20 mln people in ten years — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 14. /TASS/. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, 20 mln people have visited Crimea and 2 mln people have visited Sevastopol in ten years.

"The tourism infrastructure is being updated: from 2014 to 2024, Crimea was visited by over 20 mln people, and Sevastopol - by around 2 mln tourists," he said at the opening of a meeting on the socio-economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Speaking about ensuring a comprehensive, systemic approach to the development of Crimea and Sevastopol, Putin noted that the main tool for this is the State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Regions. He recalled that the total amount of its funding for the period from 2015 to 2027 is 1.5 trillion rubles ($14.53 bln).