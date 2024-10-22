Sino-Russian trade turnover rising even amid negative external influence — Putin

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the persisting trend of the rising trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing despite the negative external influence.

"After last year’s mutual trade record Russia and China maintain the dynamics of economic cooperation growth despite the negative external influence," he said at a meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "In January-August trade turnover grew by 4.5%," Putin noted, adding that "according to the Chinese statistics there is a small difference though overall the positive trend persists."

"Practical agreements reached at the talks in Beijing in May and the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana are being successively implemented," he stressed. "Joint projects in energy, industry, high technologies, transport, agriculture and many other areas are being successfully implemented," the Russian president said.