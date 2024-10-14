Ukraine’s army bombards borderline Belgorod Region 55 times over past day — governor

BELGOROD, October 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military fired about 55 shells and carried out several UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks against communities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, killing a civilian and wounding two self-defense fighters, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"Air defense systems shot down two drones over the Belgorod Region. The drone attacks damaged windows in an apartment of a residential building and a car," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military fired six shells and launched 10 UAVs against the settlements of Malinovka and Severny, the villages of Belovskoye, Krasnoye, Otradnoye, Petrovka, Streletskoye and Shchetinovka in the Belgorodsky district, he said.

"A civilian was killed and two self-defense fighters were wounded. The wounded fighters were taken to the regional clinical hospital in medium severity condition," he specified.

The Ukrainian military fired five munitions against the farmstead of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye in the Borisovsky district, 11 munitions against the Plotvyanka and Stary farmsteads in the Volokonovsky district and 12 munitions against the settlement of Kolotilovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the governor said.

"Air defense systems shot down two drones over the Prokhorovsky district, with no consequences reported," he said.

The Ukrainian military fired 21 shells and carried out two attacks with two UAVs against the town of Shebekino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Sereda in the Shebekinsky district. One drone was shot down. The drone attacks damaged four private homes and a car, he said.

"Parents with a child hurt in the shelling of the town of Shebekino on October 12 turned to the Shebekino central district hospital on their own. The two-year girl suffered a slight shrapnel wound of her leg. After receiving medical assistance, she will continue treatment on an outpatient basis," Gladkov said.