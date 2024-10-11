Over 300 people seek medical aid in Kursk Region since August 6

KURSK, October 11. /TASS/. More than 300 people have sought medical assistance after Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region since August 6, the local government’s press service said.

"Since August 6, as many as 312 people, including 11 children, have sought medical aid," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the Kursk Region government, twenty people are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region stand at over 21,900 troops and 144tanks. Russian forces continue operations to eliminate Ukrainian troops.