Strategic partnership between Moscow, Ashgabat thrives — Putin

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russia and Turkmenistan have a budding strategic partnership on their hands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin held a meeting with Chairman of Turkmenistan's Khalk Maslahaty (People's Council) and former President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat.

"The strategic partnership is developing successfully between Russia and Turkmenistan. Largely thanks to your efforts, as you have set a model of such relations," Putin said at the meeting.

The Russian president praised the development of trade and economic ties between Russia and Turkmenistan. According to Putin, Moscow and Ashgabat keep looking for new projects aimed at developing their relations, and have an intergovernmental commission for just this purpose. Putin also pointed at close interregional ties.

"Interregional relations are developing well. As many as 60 federal subjects of Russia have strong ties with their friends and partners in Turkmenistan," the Russian president said, noting that Tatarstan, the Astrakhan Region and St. Petersburg work closely with Turkmenistan.

Putin also assured the former president of Turkmenistan of good relations with Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the country's current leader, who is expected at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, as well as at the informal summit of CIS leaders on New Year's Eve.