Russia sees decline in professional diplomacy due to West’s steps — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The United States and its allies have ruined the global check-and-balance system which resulted in the decline of professional diplomacy as well the decay of crisis communication channels, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"The endeavors of Washington and its satellites have nearly totally eroded the global check-and-balance system and the fundamental arms control agreements. <…> Against this backdrop, we are facing a decline in professional diplomacy and the culture of dialogue, which has been completely ousted by threats and bellicose statements," he said during open meetings of the UN Security Council. "We see this in its entirety in the megaphone diplomacy that dominates at the Security Council venue and in the UN in general. Consequently, the crisis communication channels have degenerated up to their total collapse. Therefore, without such a safety net, which enabled humanity to go through the Cold War, the world is defenseless, as any provocation or reckless step may bring about a global conflict."

The deadly threat to entire humanity, the Russian diplomat pointed out, stems from the fact that "being carried away by their game of a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, the US-led Western countries have stopped realizing that a global conflict between key players is highly likely to end up with a global conflict."

"The Western elites have drifted away from the principles of Realpolitik based on national interests and indivisible security," he stated.