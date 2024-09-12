Putin expects Iranian president to visit Russia

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is expecting the Iranian president’s visit to Russia, including for the signing of a new treaty between the two countries.

"We appreciate that cooperation with Russia remains a priority for the team of the new president, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We are expecting him in Kazan on October 22-24 for the BRICS Council," Putin told Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Ahmadian. "I think we will find some time for a separate bilateral conversation," the Russian leader added.

Putin noted that in a phone conversation with the Iranian president-elect he had already said that Moscow expects Pezeshkian’s separate full-fledged visit.

According to the Russian president, within the framework of this visit, the two leaders "will sign a new large transnational treaty designated to bring Russian-Iranian relations to the level of strategic partnership."

"I think, we will talk and discuss this opportunity during our meeting in Kazan," the Russian head of state specified.