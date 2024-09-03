Russian troops in Belgorod Region receive additional air defense systems

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Additional air defense systems have been provided to the troops stationed in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Twenty-seven requests were received from the Belgorod Region’s operational headquarters; 18 of them have been processed and work continues on the remaining ones. Additional air defense systems have been delivered to the battlegroup and deployed," the statement reads.

The ministry specified that a total of 83 requests from the operational headquarters established by regional governors had been received. "As many as 45 requests came from the Kursk Region’s operations headquarters; 36 issues have been resolved. Additional reconnaissance systems have been provided to the battlegroup," the ministry added.