Lavrov highlights Asia-Pacific’s rising influence, urges young diplomats to take notice

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. In addressing young diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that a multipolar world is now being built, and Asia is playing a big role in this process.

"Today we can see the formation of a truly multipolar world order. This process is accompanied by a shift of the centers of world development to Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific Region, strengthening the potential of crucial associations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN," the minister noted. "Our country has traditionally been open for close cooperation with all those who share the values of equality and mutual respect. Your forum allows us to implement this in practice," Lavrov said.

According to him, the Dialogue of Young Diplomats has become a unique platform for young people working for Asia Pacific foreign policy agencies to "exchange views on a wide range of issues on the international agenda, establish useful contacts and make new friends."

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 3-6 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.