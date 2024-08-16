Ukraine shells ZNPP every day, power supply for Energodar complicated — governor

MELITOPOL, August 16. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region’s Governor Yevgeny Balitsky has said that Ukraine’s armed forces continue to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) every day.

Although the situation with power supply in Energodar, a nearby town, is difficult, the authorities manage to promptly repair the damage, the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The situation at the ZNPP and the development of the fuel and energy complex of the Zaporozhye Region was discussed at a working meeting with Russia’s Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the governor said.

"We also discussed the power supply for enterprises of Energodar. The enemy does not abandon attempts to destabilize the situation in the city and keeps shelling the ZNPP every day. The power supply situation is quite complicated. We continue to promptly restore the damage and ensure the safety of the power plant," he said.

Balitsky noted that special attention at the meeting was paid to preparations for the heating season. The Zaporozhye Region lives under martial law. Critical infrastructure facilities are the main target for constant bombardments by the enemy.

"But this should not affect the heating season in any way. In such conditions we manage to promptly restore our peaceful life, tap emergency reserves and maintain stable power supply to consumers and critical infrastructure," he wrote.