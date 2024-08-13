‘They burn easily’: Russian fighter says US-made Bradleys are easy targets

LUGANSK, August 13. /TASS/. US-provided Bradley fighting vehicles are easy targets on the battlefield in the special military operation zone, the commander of a drone squad from the 85th Motorized Rifle Brigade at Russia’s Battlegroup South with a call sign Shoker told TASS.

"No doubt, the Bradleys are easy targets. We can see them from a height of 1,500 to 5,000 meters. They burn easily," the commander said.

Nor do drone crews have any difficulty destroying other Western armored fighting vehicles either, he added. "Actually, everything burns, as our engineers have been smart enough to upgrade improvised explosives and they know exactly where to target unmanned aerial vehicles," he added.