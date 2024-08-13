Putin to hold talks with Palestinian president in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who is paying an official visit to Moscow, having arrived on the previous day.

In addition to pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, the sides are expected to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East in light of the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin’s press service said earlier.

The Palestinian leader’s visit to Moscow was planned for November 15, 2023, though it was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side.

Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said earlier that the Palestine-Israeli conflict would be the main subject of discussion. In particular, it is planned to discuss Russia’s role and what can be done, he said, adding that the situation in Palestine was very difficult, while Russia was a close country and the sides needed consultation.

Previously the leaders of the two states met in October 2022 in Astana and also discussed issues of the Palestine-Israeli settlement. Putin said then that Moscow’s position on the issue was based on the UN’s decisions and was not going to change.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. Israeli officials are not commenting on Haniyeh’s death. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov did not rule out that Haniyeh’s assassination might affect talks on releasing Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.