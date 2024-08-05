US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The US is planning to once again smear Russian athletes on the world stage by fabricating another doping scandal, the press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"The press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reports that, according to data received, the US is planning the next stage of its trite and futile campaign to isolate Russia from the global sports movement," the statement reads. This time, several "sensational investigative pieces" are in the works about purported doping abuse among Russia’s top athletes. The focus will be on disciplines where our country is a globally recognized leader, the press service said.

The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the SVR said. With this material, America thinks it can convince fans around the world that the power and beauty of Russian athletes is just the result of the use of some "miracle drugs, deception, illusion," the SVR added.

Plan’s curators

According to the secret service, the project is being overseen by former heads of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, defectors Grigory Rodchenkov and Timofey Sobolevsky, who are believed to have retained "stable ties with coaches and doctors involved in the training of Russian athletes." "The biggest problem these provocateurs are facing is fabricating accusations of violations in sports where Russia has clearly dominated for decades, without any hint of doping," the press bureau pointed out. "As a result, Rodchenkov and Sobolevsky have been told not to hold back, to let their imaginations run wild," the statement said. "And in dealings with alleged ‘informants’ it is recommended not to be stingy with promises of generous payments and prospects of moving to a Western country with the possibility of subsequent employment," the SVR pointed out.

The secret service said it was "indicative" that the International Olympic Committee recently announced a special awards ceremony in Paris on August 7, 2024 for the team figure skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. "During this shameful event, the gold won by the Russians in the sporting struggle will be solemnly given to the Americans. Silver will go to the Japanese. The fate of the bronze is still being decided: the Canadian Figure Skating Federation, known for its skill in ‘winning’ awards in judging scandals (remember the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City), is chomping at the bit to get it," the press bureau emphasized.

According to the SVR, in these circumstances, "one can only wonder at the impudence, pettiness and, most importantly, shortsightedness of the Westerners: after all, their blatantly unsportsmanlike behavior is increasingly rejected by the global majority." "As for Russian athletes and coaches, they were, are and will be an object of admiration for fans everywhere who want to see real sport, free from politics," the secret service concluded.