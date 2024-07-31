Putin to meet with Indonesia's new president-elect in Kremlin today

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold talks in the Kremlin with Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is visiting Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin will have contacts with the president-elect and acting Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is on a working visit to Moscow," the spokesman said.

Subianto won the February presidential election and will take office in October. He now holds the post of Indonesia's top defense official, while Joko Widodo remains Indonesia's acting president.

Peskov also said that after talks with a small circle of delegates, there will be a meeting in a working breakfast format. "This is a very effective system of communication, it allows to thoroughly go through all the issues of the bilateral agenda," he pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Indonesia is Russia’s important partner and a large country in the region, it "plays an increasingly important role in the international affairs." "We are interested in developing trade and economic relations, there are many projects for mutual cooperation," Peskov added.