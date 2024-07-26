Russia backs Brazil's bid for UN Security Council permanent seat — envoy

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26. /TASS/. Russia favors including Brazil in the list of permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky said.

"Changes in the UN structure in today's world, like the possible transformation of the Security Council, must be the result of consensus. We support the candidacy of Brazil as a permanent member of the UNSC," Labetsky said in an interview with TV Justi·a.

According to the Russian ambassador to Brazil, Moscow believes that the UNSC "should be represented by the so-called developing world, emerging economies, the world majority." "There is no point in expanding the presence <...> of Western states, because today it is more than filled by the three great powers - the US, the UK and France," he added.

The UNSC comprises five permanent members - Russia, China, the US, the UK and France. Brazil has been a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a very long time. The country was first elected to the UNSC in 1946, the year after the organization was formed. The country has held the non-permanent seat 11 times, with its last mandate in the UNSC ending in 2023.